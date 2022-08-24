Rising demand for agarose resin can be largely attributed to vaccine purification and the biotherapeutics sector. Moreover, agarose resins are used in downstream processes in the manufacturing of oncological, rheumatological, and a number of other protein-based drugs. Growing demand for protein-based drugs across the globe is set to bolster the stance of the agarose resin market over the coming decade.

Talking about the current COVID-19 crisis, demand for vaccines is high with a spike in cases and related deaths across the globe. Rapid vaccine trials in India and other countries is set to create the need for vaccine purification, which is set to cascade the effect to the downstream raw material, i.e. agarose resin. Prices of agarose resins declined by nearly twofold in Q2 of FY2019, and has spiked back to the same price level in FY2020, owing to rapid rise in demand. In sort, the COVID-19 outbreak is set to provide positive growth to the agarose resin market in short-term forecast period.

As per Fact.MR, the global agarose resin market is forecast to witness rapid growth at a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Agarose Resin Market Segmentations:

Concentration

2% to 4%

4% to 6%

6% to 8%

More than 8%

Application

Protein Purification

Antibody Purification

Immunoprecipitation

Others

End-Use

Biopharma Companies

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Rest of the World

