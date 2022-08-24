Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market registering a staggering 11.8% CAGR across the 2022-2032 forecast period

A recently revamped Fact.MR report projects that the global cardiac ablation technologies market is likely to reach US$ 15,007.95 Mn by 2032, registering a staggering 11.8% CAGR across the 2022-2032 forecast period. Increased surgical procedures for treating atrial fibrillation is primarily steering demand for cardiac ablation technologies.

From 2017 to 2021, sales of cardiac ablation technology devices experienced an incline of 11.1% in value CAGR terms. The market closed in at a valuation of US$ 4,427.89 Mn by the end of the aforementioned historical period. Prospects remained largely unaltered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, given the adverse effect of the disease on the circulatory system.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated population between 2.7 million and 6.1 million people in the U.S. are said to be affected by atrial fibrillation. It further highlights that 166,793 death certificates in the U.S mentioned atrial fibrillation and 26,077 of these deaths occurred with atrial fibrillation as the underlying cause of death. These statistics shed light on the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and hint a good growth turnover for the cardiac ablation technology market.

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market Segmentations:

By Technology Type : Radiofrequency Cardiac Ablation Ultrasound Cardiac Ablation Cryoablation Cardiac Ablation Microwave Cardiac Ablation Laser Cardiac Ablation Other Cardiac Ablation Technologies

By Application : Cardiac Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation Cardiac Ablation for Ventricular Tachycardia Cardiac Ablation for Other Applications



