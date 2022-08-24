Global Europe Drones Market To Register Robust Revenue Growth In Coming Next Ten Years : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Europe drones market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of drones.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across country-level markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing drones, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Europe Drone Industry Survey by Category

Europe Drone Market by Drone Type : Consumer/Civil Drones Commercial Drones Military Drones

Europe Drone Market by Product Type : Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Wing Drones Hybrid Drones

Europe Drone Market by Payload : Drones up to 25 Kg 25 Kg- 50 Kg 50 Kg – 100 Kg 100 Kg -1150 Kg Above 150 Kgs

Europe Drone Market by Power Source : Electric Drones Gas/Gasoline/Diesel Drones Hybrid Drones

Europe Drone Market by End Use : Agriculture & Forestry Delivery & Logistics Media & Entertainment Construction & Mining Oil & Gas Security & Law Enforcement Recreational Activity Others

Europe Drone Market by Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket Online Stores Direct to Consumer Third-Party Online Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Franchised Stores Independent Stores Others

Europe Drone Market by Country : Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Drone Market

Key players in the European drones market are using state-of-the-art manufacturing tools and processes, such as advanced assembly techniques and robotic automation, thereby focusing on the quality and performance enhancement of drones.

Market players are expanding at a great pace owing to rapid innovation being undertaken in drones, such as incorporating advanced functions and features in drones; for example high-quality drone motors, high-resolution cameras, etc. Furthermore, drone manufacturers are also focusing on collaborative activities with market players in emerging economies along with investing substantially in research and development activities.

For instance:

Parrot Drone SAS was chosen for the supply of micro-drones by the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA) with ANAFI USA in 2021. These drones will be specially designed to meet the needs of military forces, having the best performance in the category. This will lead to the development of several hundred drones along with adaptations, and maintenance of software & equipment senseFly was acquired by AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. in 2021. This acquisition will aid in accelerating the core growth strategy and the provision of full-stack drone solutions for application in energy, construction, agriculture, etc.

