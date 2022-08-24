Global Sponge Detection System Market To Grow At Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

According to a new report by Fact.MR – a provider of market research and competitive intelligence – the global sponge detection systems market was valued at USD 107 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021-2031) .

The retention of surgical sponges in a patient’s body is considered a serious medical error by the World Health Organization (WHO). Retained surgical sponge is the most dangerous among all due to severe complications. The sponge is easy to hold back because it is small, and once saturated with blood it is difficult to separate from the surrounding tissue.

For more insight into the market, request a sample of this report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2566

There are no known methods to completely reduce the risk of retained sponges, although sponge detection systems can reduce the incidence rate. The increasing demand for sponge detection systems is mainly driven by the increasing need for control and preventive measures during surgery. Rising cases of emergency surgery, lack of awareness among surgeons, and favorable reimbursement policies are also driving the market growth

Segments Covered in Sponge Detection System Market Insights

Technology Computer-assisted Sponge Count Devices Radiofrequency Sponge Detection Systems Radiofrequency Identification Sponge Detection Systems

Modality Hand-held Sponge Detection Systems Bench Top Sponge Detection Systems

Product Type Sponge Detecting Systems Body Scanners Room Scanners

Application Sponge Detection Systems for Abdominal Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for General Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Gastrointestinal Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Cardiac Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Gynaecology and Obstetrics Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Orthopedic & Arthroscopy Sponge Detection Systems for Neurology

End User Sponge Detection Systems for Hospitals Sponge Detection Systems for Clinics Sponge Detection Systems for Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Access the research methodology created by experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2566

The regional analysis includes

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine,

Czech Republic, etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN countries, other APEJ

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report includes the following Sponge Detection Systems market insights and assessments, which will be useful for all participants in the intradermal injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and the demand for intradermal injections

• Latest industry analysis of avocado oil market with key analyses of Market Drivers, Trends and Influencing

Factors • Analysis of the key trends of the Sponge Detection Systems market and changing consumer preferences in key verticals.

• Changing demand and consumption of various products after intradermal injections

• Important trends underlining financing by key investors in numerous countries

• New investment opportunities in various types of technology and products or services

• Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of key players of Intradermal Injections

• Sales in the US Sponge Detection Systems market will continue to grow due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

• The demand forecast for Intradermal Injections in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2566

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on strategic acquisition and partnerships with small players and start-up companies that are developing advanced sponge detection systems using radiofrequency. Manufacturers are adopting this strategy to expand the footprint of their products in postoperative surgical care and generate more revenue.

For instance, in 2018, Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd. received a grant for a new key patent representing its constant commitment to innovation and leadership of the RFID’s surgical items track & trace market in the US.

In 2016, Haldor Advanced Technologies installed its ORLocate SPD system at two hospitals in Australia, in Queensland and Sydney, NSW.

In July 2015, Medtronic plc acquired RF Surgical Systems, Inc., a sponge detection tech firm for US$ 235 million, which helps surgeons and nurses to detect retained surgical sponges.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com