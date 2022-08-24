Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market Revenue To Record Stable Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is used to conduct extensive research on the growth of the water electrolysis machine market, reaching conclusions on the future parameters of growth for the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which aids analysts in making use of accurate and reliable conclusions for the study.

Secondary resources covered by analysts during the preparation of the water electrolysis machine market report include statistics from trade journals, governmental organizations, internal and external proprietary databases, and white papers. Analysts have interviewed product portfolio managers, senior managers, VPs, CEOs, market intelligence managers, and marketing/product managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of the water electrolysis machine report as a primary resource.

Key Questions Answered in Fact.MR’s Water Electrolysis Machine Market Report

Which regions will remain the most profitable regional markets for water electrolysis machine market players?

Which factors will induce a change in the demand for water electrolysis machines during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the progress of the water electrolysis machine market?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the water electrolysis machine market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the water electrolysis machine market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the water electrolysis machine market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global water electrolysis machine market?

Key Segments of Water Electrolysis Machine Market

Fact.MR’s report on the water electrolysis machine market offers information classified into five major segments – type, input power, hydrogen production, application, and region. This report offers detailed data about essential market dynamics and growth parameters that are relevant to these categories.

Type

Proton Exchange Membrane

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Others

Input Power

Below 5 kW

2 kW – 5 kW

Above 5 kW

Hydrogen Production

Below 500

500 – 2000

Above 2000

Application

Chemicals

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Power Plants

Electronics & Semiconductors

Steel Plants

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Key Takeaways from Water Electrolysis Machine Market Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains and has resulted in lockdowns, impacting regular operations of businesses in chemicals, petroleum, and electronics & semiconductor industries. This, in turn, is expected to have a moderate impact on the global water electrolysis machines market.

The proton exchange membrane segment is projected to reflect higher demand than alkaline water electrolysis alternatives, supported by minimal risk of hydrogen crossovers and applications in on-site hydrogen generation applications.

Water electrolysis machines with hydrogen production ratings of below 500 are projected to reflect higher demand in the foreseeable future, owing to extensive need of hydrogen production in small-scale applications for the chemical and research sectors.

By end user, the chemicals sector is projected to hold a leading market share till 2030, supported by use in fertilizer, additive, and fuel processing industries.

In terms of regional markets, Asia Pacific is expected to display relatively faster growth in the adoption of water electrolysis machines, aided by massive growth in industrial applications in India and China.

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market: Scope of the Report

A new report on the global water electrolysis machine market published by Fact.MR provides a 10-year forecast for the period of 2020 to 2030. The report encompasses essential drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats to the rise of the global water electrolysis machine industry. An in-depth segmented analysis on the basis of type input power, hydrogen production, application, and region has been incorporated in the study.

Regional analysis on the basis of business execution, supply chain analysis, and market value analysis provides a detailed perspective about the future developments of the water electrolysis machine market. Furthermore, a section on the structure of the market has also been added. This section gives details on major market players and their strategies for growth in the water electrolysis machine market.

Market Players Focusing on Acquisitions & Product Development

Some of the leading participants in the water electrolysis machine market include Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Kobel Co Eco Solutions, AERVA H2Gen, ThyssenKrupp AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Teledyne Energy Systems, C&E Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Enagic, ProtonOnsite, Eneco Holdings, Linde AG, ErreDue S.p.A., and Hydrogenics Corporation, among others.

Leading market players are focusing their efforts and resources towards strategic collaborations and acquisitions to bolster the scope of product development, thereby consolidating their market position. For instance,

In July 2019, Eneco Holdings Inc. unveiled its Hybrid HHO Gas system, aimed towards generating large amounts of oxyhydrogen gas, while using minimal amounts of power. The company claims that the innovation is likely to reduce hydrogen generation costs by around two-third, without any carbon dioxide emissions.

In October 2020, GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), a leader in containment systems, announced the acquisition of Areva H2Gen, which is the only company to produce water electrolyzing machines in France. This acquisition will allow GTT to widen its tech portfolio towards green hydrogen offerings.

