Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market Revenue To Record Robust Growth In Coming Years : Fact.MR

Fresh meat packaging manufacturers are subject to witness significant growth owing to increase in adoption of advanced packaging solutions. With rise in requirement for various types of packaging for meat such as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, the global industry is set to ascend at a steady CAGR over the coming years.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides a detailed analysis of the industry along with demand-supply curve, growth & restraining factors, and regional trends for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, North America and Europe will emerge as leading players, while the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

US

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

GCC Countries

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

Mondi Plc

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Coveris Holdings SA

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Bollore Group

Cascades Inc.

Amerplast Ltd.

R. Faerch Plast A/S

Key Market Segments Covered

Packaging Type

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Skin Packaging Stand Up Pouches

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging

Others

Material

Polyethylene (PE) Packaging for Fresh Meat

Polypropylene (PP) Packaging for Fresh Meat

BOPP Packaging for Fresh Meat

EVOH Packaging for Fresh Meat

PVC Packaging for Fresh Meat

PA Packaging for Fresh Meat

Others

Meat Type

Fresh Beef Packaging

Fresh Pork Packaging

Fresh Poultry Packaging

Fresh Seafood Packaging

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

