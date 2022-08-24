Companies In Global Communication-based Train Control System Market Expedite Product Innovations To Stay At Forefront In Market: Fact.MR

According to the communication-based train control (CBTC) system market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the overall automatic train controller market is likely to be valued at US$ 25 Bn by 2031, with CBTC holding more than 40% market share. Further, metro trains are anticipated to create US$ 4.1 Bn absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Trains are the most energy-efficient mode of transportation and consume the least energy, which is around 3% as compared to motorized vehicles, and account for 9% and freight for 7% of global transport energy. Moreover, increasing rail passengers has created immense demand for low-cost, time-saving, and safe transportation.

Communication-based train control systems are widely used in modern trains such as metros, high-speed trains, etc., owing to which, demand has increased substantially in the past half-decade, at 5.3% CAGR.

Continuous capital investments in railway infrastructure development and building rail networks across developing countries are likely to drive demand for communication-based train control systems. South Asia & Oceania and the Middle East and Africa have higher spending on developing metro and fast train infrastructure, and will witness high market growth over the coming years.

Market Segments Covered in Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) System Industry Analysis

By Train Type CBTC Systems for Metros CBTC Systems for High-speed Trains

By Grade of Automation Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 1 Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 2 Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 3 Communication-based Train Control Systems by GoA 4



