Global Skin Boosters Market To Record Robust Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

Market research by Fact.MR gives exclusive insights on market growth. The study identifies crucial trends driving the growth of the Skin Boosters Market.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights into the Skin Boosters market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details about the current market scenario across different regions along with the historical data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Skin Boosters market across various industries and regions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By end use, MedSpa treatment accumulated a market share worth 63% in 2021

High growth prospects anticipated for mesotherapy, accumulating about 54% revenue in 2022

More than 4 out of 5 skin booster procedures to be opted for by females through 2032

North America is likely to accumulate 38% of global skin booster revenue, amid rising prevalence of wrinkle removal treatment

Asia Pacific to be a fast growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2032

“Increasing exposure to social media and the growing desire to look ‘Camera Perfect’ is likely to provide a significant push to the global skin boosters market in the coming time.” – says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

The key players of the global skin booster market adopt various strategies to secure a forefront position. Acquisition, collaboration, and partnership are some of the adopted methods by the players to expand their global reach. Some of the recent advancements among the key players are:

In January 2022, Merz Aesthetics, a globally renowned player, disclosed its launch of Radiesse® (+) Lidocaine injectable implant for deep injection for soft tissue augmentation. It can improve from moderate to a severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21.

In January 2022, Galderma, the globe’s largest dermatology company, completed its acquisition of ALASTIN Skincare. ALASTIN Skincare specializes in developing clinically-tested physician-dispensed skincare products.

In December 2021, FDA approved RHA Redensity, product of Teoxane. It is a Swiss hyaluronic acid product manufacturing company.

Key Segments Covered in the Report

By End Use MedSpa Dermatology Clinics

By Type Mesotherapy Micro-needle

By Gender Male Female



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Skin Boosters market, sales and demand for Skin Boosters, analyzing forecast statistics to 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.

