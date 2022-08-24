Medical Marker Bands Market is reaching a growth of ~ US$ 28 Mn by 2029

The research study on medical marker bands market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends which have shaped the landscape of medical marker bands over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence over 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of material (gold, platinum-iridium, platinum, polymer, palladium, tantalum, and others) across seven major regions.

Radiopacity of medical marker bands is giving significant impetus to their demand in the medical marker bands market. The properties of medical marker bands that increases their visibility under fluoroscopes or x-ray during critical procedures is giving an uptick to their sales worldwide. Manufacturers of medical marker bands are also showing a marked preference for cost-effective materials such as polymer and tantalum instead of traditional gold, platinum and palladium. On the back of these factors, Fact.MR- a well-established name in the market research domain-forecasts that the global medical marker bands market will experience a major upsurge, reaching a growth of ~ US$ 28 Mn by 2029.

Medical Marker Bands Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Medical Marker Bands market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Medical Marker Bands market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Medical Marker Bands supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Medical Marker Bands market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

The medical marker bands market is fragmented. Tier 1 players functioning in the medical marker bands market include Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and Putnam Plastics. Both companies have a high market share owing to their brand recognition and global reach.

Dearth of advanced manufacturing facilities coupled with a large aging workforce and skills gap in countries such as India and China are encouraging export of medical marker bands from other countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., etc. To overcome these issues, key players are focusing on increasing their reach through acquisitions and mergers. For instance:

In August 2019, Biomerics merged with Northeast Laser & Electropolish, a contract manufacturer providing services to a wide range of medical device manufacturers. This merger formed Biomerics NLE, a metal division of Biomerics that provide full-service metal processing to the interventional and surgical medical device industry.

Medical Marker Bands Market Segmentations:

Material Type:

Gold

Platinum-Iridium

Platinum

Polymer

Palladium

Tantalum

Other

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

