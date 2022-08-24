Echocardiography Market expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2031-end

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s report on the global echocardiography market for the period 2021-2031 forecasts a strong growth trajectory, with this industry expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2031-end. A4% CAGR has been projected for the same period. Key technological advancements in imaging technologies have acted as a significant growth accelerator.

The market accrued significant gains in the past, being valued at just over US$ 1 billion in 2019. Prominent healthcare providers are primarily reliant on advancements such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and wireless connectivity to penetrate key regions. Markets across Asia Pacific, especially China and India, are expected to generate key revenue streams.

Several ongoing studies are attempting to verify the efficacy of advanced echocardiography systems. For instance, in February 2021, Cardiologs, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) cardiology diagnostics, announced the publication of its clinical study in conjunction with the American College of Cardiology Clinical Electrophysiology, advocating that its AI-based ECG analysis solution significantly reduces the rate of false positive atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection in remote cardiac monitoring of patients with implantable loop recorders (ILRs).

Echocardiography Market – Scope of Report:

The global Echocardiography market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Echocardiography market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Echocardiography supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Echocardiography, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Echocardiography, along with their detailed profiles. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Echocardiography market.

Report benefits & key questions answered:

Post covid consumer spending on Echocardiography: the report highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Echocardiography demand outlook: the demand for Echocardiography will grow through 2029.

Echocardiography historical volume analysis: the survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Echocardiography consumption by demographics: consumption by demographics analysis to assist market players in designing expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of customers.

Echocardiography Market Segmentations:

Test Transthoracic EchocardiogramTests Stress EchocardiogramTests Transesophageal EchocardiogramTests Others

Product Cart-/Trolley-based Echocardiography Devices Handheld/Portable Echocardiography Devices

Technology 2D Echocardiography Devices 3D/4D Echocardiography Devices Doppler Echocardiography Devices

End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others

Region North America US Canada Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



