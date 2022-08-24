The latest market analysis published by Fact.MR estimates that the overall usage insurance market will reach US$ 150 Bn by 2031, expanding at a whopping CAGR exceeding 17% across the forecast period. Increased demand for paying optimum insurance rates based on actual usage is spurring sales to a very large extent.

According to the historical performance of the market, usage insurance uptake registered an impressive 10% CAGR to be valued at US$ 30 Bn from as of 2020. Prospects took a temporary dip in the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic halted automotive manufacturing and distribution operations. Fortunately, the ever surging EV popularity sustained demand.

In the long-run, usage insurance providers are looking to leverage telematics as an effective technology to offer their services. Telematics-based insurance is highly accurate, as driving data can be instantly collected, enabling insurance providers to provide feedback regarding on-road driver and vehicular performance. Several developments are being witnessed, such as the recent takeover of TrueMotion by Cambridge Mobile Telematics in June 2021. After combining, Cambridge Mobile is to provide telematics services to 21 of the 25 largest auto insurers in the U.S.

Usage Insurance Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Usage Insurance market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Usage Insurance market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Usage Insurance supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Usage Insurance, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Usage Insurance, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Usage Insurance has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Usage Insurance market.

Report benefits & key questions answered:

Post covid consumer spending on Usage Insurance: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Usage Insurance demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Usage Insurance. As per the study, the demand for Usage Insurance will grow through 2029.

Usage Insurance historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Usage Insurance consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Usage Insurance Market Segmentations:

Policy Type Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD) Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD) Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)

Product Black Box OBD Dongle Smartphone Others

Vehicle Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle



