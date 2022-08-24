Biosolids Market is projected to increase at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

As per industry analysis on biosolids by Fact.MR, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021, and is projected to increase at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that biosolid producers are set to witness higher revenues on the back of growing demand for improved agricultural output.

Organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are highlighting the need for greater public support to make these biosolid initiatives a success model. As biosolids are produced in enormous amounts, effective and proper handling them has been a rising concern for the community. Sanitation and waste management are dependent on the treatment and disposal of wastewater solids.

Biosolids Market – Scope of Report:

Biosolids Market Segmentations:

By Form Cakes Liquid Pellets

By Product Type Class A Biosolids Class A (EQ) Biosolids Class B Biosolids

By Application Agricultural Fertilizers/Soil Conditioner for Human Crop Production Fertilizers for Animal Crop Production – Pastures Non-agricultural Forest Crops (Land Restoration and Forestry) Land Reclamation (Roads and Urban Wetlands) Reclaiming Mining Sites Landscaping, Recreational Fields, and Domestic Use Energy Recovery & Production Heat Generation, Incineration, and Gasification Oil and Cement Production Commercial Uses



