Digital Marketing Software Market is likely to reach US$ 370 Bn by 2032

The global digital marketing software market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 370 Bn by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market growth can be attributed to the growing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go. The rapid penetration of smartphones in the market has also provided a significant boost to the consumption of digital media.

From 2015 to 2021, digital marketing software sales compounded at a CAGR of 9%, reaching US$ 56 Bn in value by the end of the said historical period. Prospects further widened during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a paradigm shift towards remote business models in the wake of stringent social distancing protocols was witnessed.

Rising penetration of digital media has encouraged the key players to invest significantly in online advertising for better reachability. Furthermore, rapid digitization has changed the way an organization functions by offering companies with various tools to connect with stakeholders in the industry through various social networking and various media.

Global Digital Marketing Software Market – Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global digital marketing software market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering digital marketing software.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the global digital marketing software market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the global digital marketing software market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

The global digital marketing software market players opt for various strategies to expand their market. They also make significant contributions in R&D to innovate their products to secure the forefront position in the market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In April 2021, Adobe Inc., disclosed a partnership with FedEx to enhance e-commerce innovation. The integration will give Adobe merchants access to FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence, which will help them drive demand, reduce cost and gain customer insights.

In April 2021, HubSpot developed its CRM platform by launching Operations Hub. With this platform, users can unify customer data in a connected CRM platform, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, maintain a clean database with ease, and ultimately, play an active role in shaping their company’s strategy.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Global Digital Marketing Software Market:

By Service Managed Digital Marketing Services Professional Digital Marketing Services

By Solution Digital Marketing Software for Campaign Management Digital Marketing Software for Content Management Digital Marketing Software for Email Marketing Digital Marketing Software for Search Marketing Digital Marketing Software for Marketing Automation Digital Marketing Software for Social Media Digital Marketing Software for CRM Software Digital Marketing Software for Other Solutions

Based on Enterprise Size Digital Marketing Software for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Digital Marketing Software for Large Enterprises

Based on End Use Healthcare Digital Marketing Software Automotive Digital Marketing Software Media & Entertainment Digital Marketing Software Education Digital Marketing Software Government Digital Marketing Software BFSI Digital Marketing Software Manufacturing Digital Marketing Software Digital Marketing Software for Other End Uses

Based on Deployment Cloud-based Digital Marketing Software On-premise Digital Marketing Software



