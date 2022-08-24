Self-Tanning Products Market registering a CAGR of 4.81% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032

A recently concluded Fact.MR study predicts that global sales of self-tanning products will surpass US$ 1.4 Bn by registering a CAGR of 4.81% in the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032. Increasing importance of self-care, daily skin care routines and exposure to sun is playing a key role in escalating the sales of self-tanning products.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021 the global sales of self-tanning products expanded at a CAGR of 4%. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, sales of self-tanning products nosedived, as stringent lockdowns restricted outdoor public activity, leading to reduced exposure to direct sunlight. Eventually, however, as the incidence receded, curbs were lifted, prompting a resurgence in product sales.

Furthermore, manufacturers of self-tanning products are focusing on offering the product in different forms. Thus, the demand for lotions and gels is creating lucrative opportunities for self-tanning products. Moreover, increasing inclination by men to use self-tanning products is positively influencing the demand for the same.

Self-Tanning Products Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Self-Tanning Products market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Self-Tanning Products market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Self-Tanning Products supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Self-Tanning Products, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Self-Tanning Products, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Self-Tanning Products has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Self-Tanning Products market.

Report benefits & key questions answered:

Post covid consumer spending on Self-Tanning Products: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Self-Tanning Products demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Self-Tanning Products. As per the study, the demand for Self-Tanning Products will grow through 2029.

Self-Tanning Products historical volume analysis:mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Self-Tanning Products consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Self-Tanning Products Market Segmentations:

By Product Self-Tanning Lotions Self-Tanning Gels Other Self-Tanning Products

By Application Self-Tanning Products for Men Self-Tanning Products for Women

By Distribution Channel Self-Tanning Product Sales via Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Self-Tanning Product Sales via Online Channels Self-Tanning Product Sales via Convenience Stores



