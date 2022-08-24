A recently concluded Fact.MR study estimates that the global smart pole market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2032, expected to be valued at US$ 65.12 Bn by the end of the said assessment period. Increasing deployment of smart city projects and beefing up of existing infrastructure are generating ample growth opportunities for the market.

From 2015 to 2021, sales of smart poles experienced an impressive incline at a 15% CAGR, being valued at US$ 8 Bn. Prospects suffered a setback during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with several construction and development projects being suspended. However, restrictions are being eased worldwide, which is predicted to renew growth prospects for the market.

In addition to preventing traffic jams and accidents, smart poles can help meet the growing demand for energy-efficient streetlights and smart city initiatives. This is the reason for the growth in the smart pole market. In addition, AI and IoT are expected to accelerate market growth by improving the performance of these systems.

Smart Pole Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

Smart Pole Market Segmentations:

By Installation Type : New Smart Pole Installation Retrofit Smart Pole Installation

By Application : Smart Poles for Highways & Roadways Smart Poles for Public Places Smart Poles for Railways & Harbors

By Component : Smart Pole Software Smart Pole Hardware Lighting Lamp Pole Bracket & Pole Body Communication Device Others



