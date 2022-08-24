Mobile Payment Market by registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2022-2032

A recently published Fact.MR study states that global demand for mobile payments is expected to surpass US$ 590 Bn by registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Penetration of smart mobile phones along with an increase in E-commerce sites is positively influencing the demand for mobile payments.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021, the global sales of mobile payments exceeded US$ 36 Bn, flourishing at a CAGR of 27%. Imposition of mandatory social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in traditional face-to-face financial transactions, compelling adoption of mobile payment devices.

Furthermore, mobile payment companies are focusing on designing an easy interface for consumers and businesses. This, in turn, is expected to increase the dependency on mobile payments. In addition, mobile payment companies are offering cashback and rewards. This is attracting consumers to use mobile payments.

Mobile Payment Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Mobile Payment market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Mobile Payment market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Mobile Payment supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Mobile Payment, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition:

The report sheds light on leading providers of Mobile Payment, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Mobile Payment has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Mobile Payment market.

Report benefits & key questions answered:

Post covid consumer spending on Mobile Payment: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Mobile Payment demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Mobile Payment. As per the study, the demand for Mobile Payment will grow through 2029.

Mobile Payment historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Mobile Payment consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Mobile Payment Market Segmentations:

By Technology : Direct Mobile Billing Interactive Voice Response System based Mobile Payment Mobile App based Payments Mobile Payments via Near Field Communication Mobile Web Payment Mobile Payment via SMS Other Mobile Payment Technologies

By Type : B2B Mobile Payment B2C Mobile Payment B2G Mobile Payment Other Mobile Payment Types

By Location : Remote Mobile Payment Proximity Mobile Payment

By End Use : Mobile Payment for Media & Entertainment Mobile Payment for Healthcare Mobile Payment for IT & Telecom Mobile Payment for Retail & E-commerce Mobile Payment for Transportation Mobile Payment for BFSI Mobile Payment for Other End Uses



