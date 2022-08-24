Demand For Automated Plasma Beveller To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Plasma cutting can be explained as a procedure that uses an accelerated jet of ionised gas to cut through electrically conductive materials (plasma). automated plasma beveller is indeed an optional feature on thermal cutting machines from a variety of manufacturers, and it comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. For a steel service center or fabrication shop that typically outsources beveling and plate preparation, investing in automated plasma beveling can be a wise business move.

Prominent Key players of the Automated Plasma Beveller market survey report:

ESAB

Messer Cutting Systems

PCS

MAX Corporation

S.F.E. Group

HUAWEI

Lincoln Electric

Machitech

IDIKAR ENTERPRISES

ACCURL

TWI etc.

Automated plasma beveller: SEGMENTATION

The automated plasma beveller market can be segmented into four major categories based on material cut capacity, power supplied, sales channel, end-use, and regions.

On the basis of Material Cut Capacity, the Automated plasma beveller market can be classified into:

Below 0.5 inch

0.5-1 inch

1-1.5 inch

1.5-2 inch

Above 2 inch

On the basis of Power Supplied, the Automated plasma beveller market can be classified into:

100-200 amps

200-300 amps

300-400 amps

Above 400 amps

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Automated plasma beveller market can be classified into:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

On the basis of End-Use, the Automated plasma beveller market can be classified into:

Repair and Fabrication Industry

Railroad and Ancillary Equipment

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Automotive Manufacturing

Construction & Mining Equipment Manufacturing

Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Manufacturing

Metal Working Shops

On the basis of region, the Automated plasma beveller market can be classified into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Enquiry Before Buying

