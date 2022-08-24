Sales Revenue Of Flash Dryers Market To Surge During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Flash dryers have gained paramount importance as an inexpensive solution to drying of granular materials and powders, with prominent manufacturers introducing systems that can withstand higher temperatures. Shorter material retention time is a key aspect which has driven product developments that feature greater temperature resistance. Key players in the flash dryers market have launched several equipment variants integrated with sophisticated techniques to ensure smooth material and hot air feeding into the main chamber.

A recent study of Fact.MR foresees the flash dryers market to record a moderate 3.4% CAGR through 2028, as the flash dryers market is almost at its mature stage. Medium-sized flash dryers have been envisaged to record a relatively faster value sales growth during the period 2018 to 2028.

Global Flash Dryers Market Segments

By Size : Small Size Flash Dryers Medium Size Flash Dryers Large Size Flash Dryers

By Operating Principle : Direct Drying Indirect Drying

By End-Use Industry : Food Fertilizer Chemical Construction Material Pharmaceutical Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Demand for Customized Flash Dryers Witness Heavy Upsurge

It has been analyzed that customized flash dryers which are equipped with varying configurations are experiencing a high demand, owing to transforming requirements of industrial processes as well as escalation in the food processing industries. In addition, demand for flash dryers loaded with customized configurations like double paddle mixer aimed for backward mixing, and feed bin combined with lump breaker is expected to push the global market for customized flash dryers.

Which End-Use Industry is Poised to Show Lucrative Growth in Flash Dryers Market?

In food industry, main concern is on nutritional value and its composition. Generally, materials involved in this industry are heat sensitive owing to which controlled drying system is required. Owing to this, flash dryers are used for operations in this industry.

However, the food industry has acquired more than 1/4th market share in end-use industry segment. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period. This is likely to generate absolute dollar opportunity of around USD 94 Million to the flash dryers market over the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Asia Pacific Market Promises Revenue Dominance

Focusing on the geographical expanse of the global flash dryers market, Asia-Pacific (APAC) region continues to retain the leading shares. This supremacy can be credited to the mounting occupancy of food industries, especially across India and China. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China is tagged as the largest manufacturer of tea in APAC, followed by India. Interestingly, tea processing industries are known to deliver a positive impact on the demand for flash dryers, which makes the market for these equipment in the mentioned countries quite prominent. Moreover, growing attention on high-quality processed food, together with continuous rise in overall regional food production is projected to support growth of the flash dryers market across the APAC region.

In the later section of the report, readers can gain information related to the end-use industries of flash dryers. The prime end-use sectors mentioned in the study are food, chemical, fertilizer, pharmaceutical, construction material and others. This segmentation is analyzed in terms of value, volume, forecast, market attractiveness and Y-o-Y growth comparison.

Finally, the report targeted at flash dryers market offers comprehensive information related to the overall competition landscape. A number of emerging players from the global market are profiled in terms of product portfolio, marketing strategies, mergers & acquisitions, revenue shares, as well as company overview. Furthermore, key strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats to the mentioned players are also enclosed in this section. The major companies include names like ThyssenKrupp AG, ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and FLSmidth Group.

