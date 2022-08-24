Increasing Utility in Personal Care Products Industry Spurs Fabric Glue Market Growth: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a study by Fact MR, the global fabric glue market is forecast to grow over 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the study, permanent fabric glue is desired for medical and hygienic use owing to its superior performance and efficiency. Market players are introducing high strength and chemical stable fabric glues for automotive well as commercial use. These innovations are expected to improve the market growth.

COVID-19 outbreak positively influenced the growth of fabric glues market. The pandemic fuelled the demand for personal protection kits, masks ventilators, and various other medical devices. Extensive application of fabric glues in manufacturing of these products boosted the market. However closure of consumer goods and automobile factories drastically reduced the market sales. Nonetheless, the market is expected to recover in the upcoming years

“Key market players are emphasizing on developing versatile products and are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint. Such initiatives are predicted to be beneficial for long term progress of market”, said a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Key Takeaways

The global fabric glue market is estimated to surpass the valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of forecast period 2020-2030.

North America houses many small and large market players which helped in covering 40% of global market shares by 2019.

Huge demand from textile industry due to extensive application of glue in hygienic product and protection kit manufacturing is projected to display the fastest growth.

Increasing demand of permanent glue can be expected due to increasing need in automotive industry.

Rapid development in fabric glue industry will lead to its expansion by approximately 1.7 times during the 2020-2030 period.

Prominent Drivers

Introduction of multi-function glue in automotive industry for reducing the curb weight of vehicle will accelerate the market demand.

Use of fabric glue in electric vehicle seats enhancing the safety characteristic of seating will augment the market growth.

Adoption of fabric glues in manufacturing of disposable hygienic products and personal protection kits will propel the market growth.

Key Restraints

Stringent regulation policies by environmental laws regarding glue manufacturing hampers fabric glue market growth.

Customer growing inclination towards eco-friendly fabric glues restricts the market demand.

Fluctuations of rules and standards for manufacturing of glues and adhesives provide challenges to fabric glue market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Top players operating in global fabric glue market profiled by Fact.MR are Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company and Pidilite Industries Ltd. They are focusing on expanding their global footprint by diversifying their product range. Special purpose glue and innovative marketing techniques are predicted to provide long term growth. Highly fragmented fabric glue market is pushing player to adopt differential offerings and advancement of products to strengthen their market position.

More Valuable Insights on fabric glue market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global fabric glue market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the fabric glue market on the basis of function (Permanent, temporary) end use (Industrial, automotive, textile, household) across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factor will be the most crucial for fabric glue market?

What is likely to be the future outlook of fabric glue market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the fabric glue market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in fabric glue market?

Which are the leading players operating in the fabric glue market?

