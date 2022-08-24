Increased Global Burden of Oral Health Problems Widening Prospects for Dental Endodontics – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Dental Endodontics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Dental Endodontics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global market for dental endodontics to reach US$ 3 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The market is scheduled to expand 2.3x, up from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021. The report forecasts that sales of dental consumables, particularly root canal preparation products, will surge at almost 7% CAGR until 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Dental Endodontics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Dental Endodontics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Dental Endodontics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Dental Endodontics Market across various industries and regions

Key Segments Covered

Product Dental Endodontic Instruments Endodontic Scalers & Lasers Motors Apex Locators Machine-assisted Obturation Systems Others Dental Endodontic Consumables Obturation Shaping and Cleaning Access Cavity Preparation

End User Dental Hospitals Dental Clinics Dental Academic and Research Institutes Other Dental Endodontics End Users



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Dental consumables to be highly demand, yielding US$ 1 Bn by 2022, surging at 7% CAGR by 2031

Dental clinics to remain key end users, capturing greater than 50% of the market share

North America expected to hold 30% market share for dental endodontics market in the forecast period.

Asia expected to hold 45% market share for dental endodontics until 2031

Japan is likely to register the highest CAGR of around 6.3%.

Global dental endodontics market to grow 2.3x from 2021 to 2031

“Prominent manufacturers are focusing on introducing highly precise imaging dental endodontics equipment, in addition to capitalizing on the consumables segment, with the intention of increasing positive patient outcomes,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent dental endodontics manufacturers are capitalizing on acquisition of rival players, as well as introduction of new product lines equipped with the latest technology. Notable developments in the market are as follows:

In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Byte, a leading doctor directed dental aligner company. The acquisition was done to accelerate the growth and profitability of the combined clear aligners business. This move will enable both players to expand the market for orthodontic care, connecting additional patients with dental professionals to help access quality oral care

In April 2021, Henry Schein announced the launch of their new Dentrix Imaging Centre. The module is designed to allow dental professionals that can manage all images easily. Switching between multiple unique imaging modules and practice management software can add unnecessary time and complexity to clinical workflows in a dental practice.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Dental Endodontics Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Dental Endodontics Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Dental Endodontics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Dental Endodontics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Dental Endodontics Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Dental Endodontics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Dental Endodontics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Dental Endodontics Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Dental Endodontics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Dental Endodontics market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Dental Endodontics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Dental Endodontics market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Dental Endodontics: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Dental Endodontics market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Dental Endodontics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Dental Endodontics, Sales and Demand of Dental Endodontics, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

