Expanding Geriatrics Pool Stimulating Demand for Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Market 2032

250 Pages Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- establishes that the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery industry was valued at around US$ 20 Bn in 2020. A five year compounded annual growth rate of 4% is projected until 2025, while long-term forecast projects the market to expand 2x to reach US$ 40 Bn by 2031. Patients showed high inclination towards uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) surgeries, accounting for 41% revenue in 2020.

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD). The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD), key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Market.

Key Segments Covered

Device Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Tongue Stabilizing Anti-Snoring Device (TSD) Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Anti-Snoring Devices Others (Nasal and Chin Strips, Straps, Rings, etc.)

Surgical Procedure Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) Snoring Surgery Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy Snoring Surgery Maxillo-Mandibular and Genloglossus Advancement Surgeries Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Snoring Surgery Pillar Procedure with Palatal Implants Snoring Surgery



Competitive Landscape

The anti-snoring landscape is highly fragmented. Few large firms presently dominate the industry in terms of market share. Mid-size to smaller firms, on the other hand, are expanding their market presence by introducing new ingredients at lower prices, thanks to technical advancements and product innovation.

In June 2019, InnAccel launched SAANS, a CPAP solution. It is one of the first infrastructure-free, portable, and neonatal CPAP systems in the world, providing a continuous flow of air to prevent the airway from collapsing. It also removes the tissue vibrations that induce snoring.

In July 2020, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare inaugurated its 4th research and manufacturing facility at its Daniell Building in New Zealand. This expansion is expected to aid the company in continuing developing and delivering leading healthcare solutions associated with sleep disorders

Key Takeaways of Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Study

The over-the-counter availability of anti-snoring devices give them high sales potential over prescribed devices. Relatively easy FDA approvals of these devices and growing trend of online shopping, will, in turn, amplify the penetration of anti-snoring products on a global level.

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) surgery is projected to remain the surgery of choice during the forecast period (2020-2025), estimated to account for ~41% of the total revenue generated in 2020. However, the recent past has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of outpatient care centers offering treatment for snoring. This, coupled with patients looking for minimally-invasive surgeries, is expected to increase the adoption of Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) surgery during 2020-2025.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing relatively less-invasive products. In addition, efficiency and portability are projected to remain the focal point of R&D activities undertaken by players in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.

Health insurance companies are now including anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery within their insurance coverage, further increasing their adoption. For instance, Medicare collaborated with ResMed Inc. to reimburse a 3-month trial of a CPAP therapy for patients diagnosed with sleep apnea.

“Growing number of sleep labs to treat acute sleep apnea and other sleep disorders creates an extremely conducive environment for the market. As awareness regarding such labs increases, these are projected to turn out as a crucial sales channel for market players”, opines a subject matter expert at Fact.MR.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD)’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD)’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD): Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD) Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD), Sales and Demand of Mandibular Advancement Anti-Snoring Devices (MAD), analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

