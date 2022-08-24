Asia to Dominate Antibacterial Drugs Market Accounting for 50% of Total Revenue During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Antibacterial Drugs to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Antibacterial Drugs market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global antibacterial drugs market, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period (2021-2031), and reach a valuation of over US$ 62 Bn by 2031-end, and surpassing US$ 51 Bn by 2025. As of the next half-a-decade, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.5%. Demand for β-lactams will be the highest, clocking a CAGR of 2% through 2031.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Antibacterial Drugs Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Antibacterial Drugs market.

Key Segments Covered Drug Class β-lactam Antibacterial Drugs Quinolone Antibacterial Drugs Macrolide Antibacterial Drugs Tetracycline Antibacterial Drugs Aminoglycoside Antibacterial Drugs Sulfonamide Antibacterial Drugs Phenicols Antibacterial Drugs Other Antibacterial Drugs

Route of Administration Enteral Antibacterial Drug Administration Parenteral Antibacterial Drug Administration Other Antibacterial Drug Administration Routes (Inhalation, Topical, etc.)

Distribution Channel Antibacterial Drug Sales via Hospital Pharmacies Antibacterial Drug Sales via Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies Online Antibacterial Drug Sales

Antibacterial Drugs Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the antibacterial drugs market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering antibacterial drugs. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the antibacterial drugs market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the antibacterial drugs market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of antibacterial drugs across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of antibacterial drugs during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for antibacterial drugs are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global antibacterial drugs market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the antibacterial drugs market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for antibacterial drugs has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of antibacterial drugs, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering antibacterial drugs has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the antibacterial drugs domain. Key Highlights of Antibacterial Drugs Market Study Macrolides are fast-replacing quinolones, on the back of their high efficiency; however, the growing use of β-lactam in parallel to a large number of pipeline drugs in the phase-3 trial stage is expected to retain the lead of this drug class during the forecast period.

Convenience remains a key determiner when it comes to preferred route of administration. Patients’ proclivity for enteral drugs is projected to increase, on account of oral therapy and relatively safe use than the parenteral route of administration.

Currently, e-pharmacies witness challenges, such as non-complacency of e-retailers with government regulations, concerns regarding credibility of prescription, drug counterfeiting, and delay in shipping. However, in the future, this distribution channel will remain integral in driving sales from overseas markets.

Wide availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and generic drugs could limit the penetration of drugs in the Asia Pacific antibacterial drugs market. However, patent expiration of drugs in North America and Europe will also lead to a shift from branded drugs to generic ones, which could prevent the antibacterial drugs market from realizing its true revenue potential.

