How are Bio-Based Additives an Eye-Catching Trend in Asphalt Additives – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

250 Pages Bio Based Asphalt Additives Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Bio Based Asphalt Additives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Key Segments Covered

Type Anti-strip Bio Based Asphalt Additives Bitumen Emulsifiers Bio Based Asphalt Additives Asphalt Cement Additives Polymer Modifier Bio Based Asphalt Additives Asphalt Additive Fillers and Fibers Asphalt Additive Rejuvenators Other Bio Based Asphalt Additives

Technology Warm/Hot Mix Bio Based Asphalt Additives Cold Mix Bio Based Asphalt Additives

Application Bio Based Asphalt Additives for Road Construction Bio Based Asphalt Additives for Runways and Parking Lot Bio Based Asphalt Additives for Roofing Sector (Asphalt Shingles) Bio Based Asphalt Additives for Other Applications (Floorings, Courts, etc.)



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By technology, warm/hot premixes to generate 30% of the total market revenue

Road construction applications to remain prominent, expanding at around 5% CAGR

Bio-based additives to emerge as an eye-catching trend in the global market

U.S to remain dominant North American market, expanding at a CAGR of 6% through 2031

Middle East & Africa to expand at around 6% CAGR, attributed to implementation of new road infrastructure projects

India and China to emerge as dominant markets across the East & South Asian regions

“Increasing emphasis on reducing environmental impact from construction activities is prompting asphalt additive manufacturers to incorporate sustainable material, especially bio-based material, heightening growth prospects,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the industry are Nouryon, DowDuPont, Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Ingevity Corporation and BASF SE (Germany), among others.

These players focus on adopting various strategies to expand product offerings and strengthen geographic presence. With the advancement in technology, new players are expected to enter the market.

For instance, in March 2021, 7 companies from the GET H2 initiative show how rapidly the planning of the national and European hydrogen economy is developing. The consortium wants to build a cross-border infrastructure for hydrogen – from the production of green hydrogen to transport and industrial use.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bio Based Asphalt Additives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Bio Based Asphalt Additives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Bio Based Asphalt Additives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Bio Based Asphalt Additives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Bio Based Asphalt Additives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Bio Based Asphalt Additives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Bio Based Asphalt Additives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Bio Based Asphalt Additives: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Bio Based Asphalt Additives sales.

