The Brick Box Packaging Market Is Expected To Exceed $16.4 Billion By The End Of 2032

The global brick box packaging market is valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to exceed USD 16.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032 .

report properties Details Base year value (2021A) $10.1 billion Expected year value (2022E) $10.5 billion Expected year value (2032F) $16.4 billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.5%

Global Brick Box Packaging Market by Category

By material type: carton brick carton packaging bleaching unbleached plastic brick carton packaging aluminum brick carton packaging

By packaging structure: less than 5 floors 5-7 layers 7 or more layers

End-use criteria: Food and beverage industry dairy product fruit pulp tea & coffee pharmaceutical industry

By thickness: less than 240 μm 240 ~ 260μm 260 ~ 280μm 280 μm or more

By capacity: less than 250ml 250-500ml 500-750ml 750-1,000ml 1,000-2,000ml 2,000ml or more

By region: North America Latin America europe East Asia South Asia Oceania my



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Brick Box Packaging Market

The global Brick Box Packaging market is highly fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many domestic and regional players. Major players such as M&As, expansions, collaborations and partnerships adopt different marketing strategies.

In addition, leading companies adopt new product development as a strategic approach to expand their market presence among consumers. This strategy has led to the integration of advanced brick box packaging.

for example:

Tetra Pak International recently offered a recyclable Tetra Pak box made from paper using aseptic technology . All materials such as cardboard (75%), polyethylene (20%) and aluminum (20%) are layered together using heat and pressure to create a six-layer armor that protects the contents from oxygen, light, moisture, dust, and more. Additionally, these boxes are lightweight and fully recyclable, making them easy to transport. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Ltd. In 2019, Shikoku Kakoki Co. Ltd. has entered into a capital and business partnership agreement on paper food packaging systems. The idea is to pursue the possibility of packaging products made from renewable resources – paper or wood.

