Demand For Endovascular Stent To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

An endovascular stent is a fabric tube grafted during the endovascular surgery to treat aneurysm by various surgical invasive procedures. The technological advancement in the field of surgical areas from open surgeries to the endovascular surgeries upsurge the demand for the endovascular stents.

The major players contributing in endovascular stent market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Co., Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik Se & Co., Cook Medical, Inc., Terumo Co., Microport Scientific Co., Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., C.R. Bard, Vascular Concepts Ltd., VentureMed, Inc., W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc., Endologix, Inc., Translumina GmbH, Lombard Medical Technologies, and others.

Endovascular Stent Market: Segmentation

Based on the product, the endovascular stent market is segmented as:

Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) stent

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic stents

Thoracic aortic aneurysm graft stents

Others

Based on the application, the endovascular stent market is segmented as:

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)

Based on the end user, the endovascular stent market is segmented as:

Hospitals & Cardiovascular centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Based on region, the endovascular stent market is segmented as: