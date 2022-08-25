Demand For The Percussion Vests That Expects To Drive The Percussion Vests Market Over 2030

Percussion Vest also known as the high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) vests. It is an air-way clearance system used to treat the cystic fibrosis (a sticky mucus produced in the lungs) or other respiratory complications. Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease that may cause respiratory dysfunction by abnormal mucus secretion to the airways that can lead to severe airway damage due to bacterial infection.

Prominent Key players of the Percussion Vests market survey report:

The major players contributing to Percussion Vests Market are Royal Philips, Hillrom, Respiratory Technologies, Inc., Electromed, Inc., International Biophysics Co., Aetna, Inc., and others.

Percussion Vests Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

AffloVest

RespirTech

Vest Type

Smart Vest

Based on the application, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

Chronic bronchitis

Cerebral palsy

Bronchiectasis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Spinal muscular atrophy

Muscular dystrophy

Post-operative lung transplant

Pneumonia

Others

Based on the end-user, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Based on the region, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

