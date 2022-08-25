MEA Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation, Industry Survey and Current Scenario till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

MEA Aluminum Extrusion Industry Overview

The MEA aluminum extrusion market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing use of aluminum products in vehicles is projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Aluminum extrusions are used in the automobile industry for various applications, such as rear subframes, door instruction beams, seat cross members, stiffeners, front bumper beams, brake, suspension, and steering components. These different applications of aluminum can significantly reduce the weight of vehicles. Hence, the share of automotive applications in the aluminum extrusion market is likely to witness strong growth over the forecast period. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest market in 2020, in terms of volume and revenue, and is likely to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to factors, such as increasing raw material production, potential renewable energy projects, expansion of new automotive plants, and rising industrial production with an increase in the number of plants. All of these factors are expected to propel the demand for aluminum extrusion in the country.

In 2019, aluminum was one of the top five export commodities of Saudi Arabia, generating approximately USD 1.27 million per annum. The aluminum production in the country has been witnessing positive year-on-year growth for many years, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the coming years owing to the increasing demand for aluminum in various applications including aluminum extrusion.

The automotive industry, an important end-user of the market, is expected to witness moderate growth over the coming years. Of the various factors, the addition of 3 million women drivers by 2020 in the country, would benefit the investors and industry participants in the supply chain of the automotive industry of Saudi Arabia. The growing number of consumers is compelling the automotive manufacturers to construct new plants in Saudi Arabia.

MEA Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the MEA aluminum extrusion market on the basis of product, application, and region:

MEA Aluminum Extrusion Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Shapes Rods & Bars Pipes & Tubes

MEA Aluminum Extrusion Application Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Building & Construction Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods Electrical & Energy Others

MEA Aluminum Extrusion Regional Outlook(Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Saudi Arabia UAE Oman Qatar Bahrain Kuwait



