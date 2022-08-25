Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Worth $19.7 Billion by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Industry Overview

The global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market size was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Pharmaceutical companies are taking initiative with changing requirements and are constantly investing in developing gastroretentive drug delivery systems (DDSs) is the factor estimated to augment market growth. The rising disease burden throughout the world and proven efficacy of gastroretentive drug delivery systems in addressing several gastric-related disorders such as gastric ulcer, and peptic ulcer are anticipated to accelerate the overall market progression.

The market for gastroretentive drug delivery systems experienced a mild impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in some regions due to production restrictions during mid-2020. However, the restraining effect was negated with growing demand, online prescriptions, and e-pharmacy services. The market in Japan was unimpacted during the first wave of COVID-19 owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Helicobacter pylori infection is among the most common human infection globally. According to the article published by the University of Arizona, H.pylori infection is higher in developing countries than the developed countries. The incidence of new infections in developing countries is 3 to 10% of the population compared to 0.5% in developed economies. H. Pylori infection is among the known cause of gastroduodenal ulcer disease, gastritis, and gastric cancer. The prevention and management of the disorder can be achieved by enhancing mucosal protection and decreasing the level of gastric acidity. Gastroretentive drug delivery systems extend the gastric retention time, thereby aggregating the concentration of the drug at the application site, possibly reducing essential dosage and improving its bioavailability. The increasing prevalence of H. pylori infection globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market for gastroretentive drug delivery systems.

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery (GRDD) technology has emerged as an efficient approach for the controlled delivery of various therapeutic molecules which enhances bioavailability. In current years, technological and scientific advancements are made in research and development activities of rate-controlled oral drug delivery methods by overcoming physiological difficulties, including unpredictable gastric emptying times and short gastric residence times. GRDDS has potential application to advance the oral delivery of drugs, for which extended retention in the upper GI tract can enhance their oral bioavailability as well as their therapeutic outcome.

Currently, technological and scientific advancements are undertaken for rate-controlled oral drug delivery systems by disabling physiological difficulties, including unpredictable gastric emptying times as well as short gastric residence times. Thus, to overcome such difficulties, the gastroretentive drug delivery system is designed for longer gastric retention time and will prolong the time within which drug absorption can occur, thereby surging its preference among patients.

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market on the basis of type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region:

Gastroretentive DDS Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

High Density Systems

Expandable Drug Delivery Systems

Bioadhesive Drug Delivery Systems

Floating Drug Delivery Systems

Others

Gastroretentive DDS Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tablets

Liquid

Microspheres

Capsule

Others

Gastroretentive DDS Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Industry include

Hoffmann La Roche

Ranbaxy

GlaxoSmithKline

Pharmacia

Depomed

Alcon, Inc.

Lupin

Galanix

Sun Pharma

