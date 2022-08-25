Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Revenue Driver Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Industry Overview

The global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market size to be valued at USD 62.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements by market players, and an increasing number of government policies in favor of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) solutions are key drivers of the market.

The healthcare industry is uninterruptedly evolving to keep up with growing regulatory pressures while maintaining an environment where patients and staff feel safe. The COVID-19 impact is revealing the importance of automatic identification and data capture across the globe. These devices can relieve the high pressure on hospitals caused by the surge of patients. The growing number of patients and deaths due to COVID-19 will force to increase in healthcare expenditure, which is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for healthcare automatic identification and data capture.

Furthermore, innovative products offered by key companies further drive growth. For instance, Unitech EA630HC rugged smartphone is user-friendly in a healthcare environment. As it is ethanol safe to withstand repeated cleaning and disinfecting. Rising usage of software and computers in recent years has significantly reduced errors, aided in decision making, and offered better care to patients.

RFID-enabled method of tracking supports in reducing medication errors and improving patient safety. Hence, permit surgeons to understand the background of patients and deliver a suitable treatment. Moreover, the use of barcodes across hospitals and healthcare centers for a variety of purposes further attracts lucrative demand over the coming years.

Many data collection devices now feature rugged design and disinfectant-proof casing and are precisely built for healthcare. For instance, Honeywell mobile devices are designed for a variety of point-of-care applications like specimen collection, wristband scanning, and correct dosage administration. Healthcare IT has incorporated systems to track equipment and keep real-time inventory. Therefore, the growing demand for these technologies among pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and other life sciences companies to control inventory costs is likely to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare automatic identification and data capture market on the basis of technology, component, application, and region:

Healthcare AIDC Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Barcode

RFID

Biometric

Others

Healthcare AIDC Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Healthcare AIDC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Clinical

Non-Clinical

Healthcare AIDC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

February 2022: AIM, an industry alliance for automated data-capturing systems, launched a new plan for the AIDC industry. AIM collaborates with like-minded groups in developing and managing these standards, updating them in real-time as they adapt to changing markets.

March 2021: TSC Printronix Auto ID, a leader in thermal barcode printing technology, launched a thermal barcode label printer. With the improved T6000e’s capacity to print, encode, and conduct barcode verification all at once, one printer can now accomplish the job of numerous devices, performance, and cost savings.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Healthcare Automatic Identification And Data Capture Industry include

Datalogic S.p.A

SICK AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Bluebird Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

SATO Holdings Corporation

The Code Corporation

Jadak – A Novanta Company

Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

Impinj, Inc.

Denso Wave Europe

Avery Dennison Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

