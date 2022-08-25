Wallpaper Market CAGR Shows Signs of Growth By 2028

Wallpaper Industry Overview

The global wallpaper market size was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing consumer spending on house renovation supported by higher disposable income is the major factor driving the product demand. The COVID-19 has resulted in a significant slowdown of the global economy. The pandemic has delayed the supply chain activity. The reliance for wallpapers on countries, such as South Korea and China, is, thus, impacting the market growth. However, supportive housing schemes in countries, such as India and Brazil, are fueling the demand for rental housing in these countries. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the overall market.

Several companies in the industry have been seeking new ways to interact with their consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the adoption of online e-commerce channels to gain traction in the global market. For instance, Gucci launched a new app featuring wallpapers, stickers, and other motifs on its application.

Widespread lockdown orders have spurred product demand among households. Several young homeowners are spending more on home décor and remodeling activities. According to Klarna, young homeowners utilized a huge portion of their income on gardening and home products during the lockdown.

Furthermore, the lockdown is slowly being uplifted in various regions, which is creating a favorable scenario for the hospitality sector. This, in turn, widens the product application scope in the commercial segment, thereby augmenting the wallpaper market growth.

Wallpaper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wallpaper market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Wallpaper Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Vinyl

Nonwoven

Paper

Fabric

Others

Wallpaper End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Residential

Commercial

Wallpaper Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Schumacher & Co. announced the acquisition of Backdrop. This acquisition will allow the company to improve its market share by expanding the product range.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key companies in the global wallpaper market are:

Sangetsu Corp.

York Wallcoverings, Inc.

Schumacher & Co.

AS Creation Tapeten AG

Osborne & Little

The Romo Group

Grandeco

4Walls

Marburger Tapetenfabrik

Asian Paints

