Australia Clear Aligner Market Growing Rapidly in its near future!

Australia Clear Aligner Industry Overview

The Australia clear aligner market size to be valued at USD 534.3 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% during the forecast period.

Clear aligners are a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces or orthodontic systems that are useful in correcting crowded, misaligned, or crooked teeth. Clear aligners are virtually discreet and removable alternatives to braces designed around patients’ convenience and flexibility. Factors such as the growing patient population suffering from malocclusions, rising technological advancements pertaining to dental treatment, and growing demand for customized clear aligners are driving the overall market growth.

Clear aligners brought in technological advancements and became an effective alternative to traditional braces which has held to its high demand globally. In Australia too, the demand for clear aligners provided by Align Technology and other direct-to-consumer aligner companies has seen a surge, especially among the teen population. This is because clear aligners are more comfortable and are very cheap as compared to conventional metal braces. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the average cost of a doctor-directed clear aligner system ranges from USD 1,500 to USD 2,500, and metal braces treatment cost is around USD 9,000.

According to Health Government Australia, even though the overall dental health of the country’s population has improved in the last 25 years, there is still room for improvement. They also reported that three out of ten Australians avoid visiting the dentist due to the high cost associated with dental treatments. To tackle this, state and territory governments provide public dental services. From 2018 to 2019, private health insurance providers in the country subsidized over 42.9 million dental services, and over 5.4 million dental services were subsidized under the Australian Government’s Child Dental Benefits Schedule.

Moreover, the Australian government is also increasing its funding for dental services to improve oral health in Australia and has launched National Oral Health Plan 2015 to 2024 to provide more public dental services for adults. Moreover, cosmetic dentistry procedures in Australia have also witnessed an increase. Various factors such as increasing dental disease burden, a large pool of skilled dental practitioners, high access to healthcare service, and growing government initiatives to raise awareness about dental health are expected to boost the growth of the clear aligners market in the country.

According to Orthodontics Australia, 60% of the Australian population perceives that a good smile gives a boost to confidence and 46% of the population would like to change the appearance of their teeth if given the chance. Over half of the Australian population stated that they would smile more if they had a perfect smile and these facts will prove to be a driving factor for the market growth. However, according to Sydney Morning Herald, many industry leaders have warned against direct-to-consumer operators or mail-order aligners that sell directly to consumers without any clinical oversight and may pose an irreversible health risk. This factor will most likely hinder market growth.

The coronavirus outbreak had resulted in historic losses across markets, pushing countries into a financial crisis. According to Oral Health Group, in March 2020, regulators and health authorities ordered all dental offices to immediately stop seeing patients, with an exception for emergency treatment, resulting in office closures and unprecedented revenue declines across the sector. Companies like Align Technologies faced supply chain and distribution hurdles for their clear aligner systems which affected their sales growth. However, the third quarter of 2020 witnessed a gradual increase as the lockdown was eased and dental practices were cautiously resumed, but at capacities less than pre-pandemic levels. As a step to assist doctors and stimulate the demand for their products, in 2020, Align Technology did not implement annual price increases on its clear aligner products.

Australia Clear Aligners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Australia clear aligners market on the basis of age, end-use, and distribution channel:

Australia Clear Aligners Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Adult

Teenage

Australia Clear Aligners End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Stand Alone Practices

Group Practices

Direct to Consumer

Australia Clear Aligners Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Market Share Insights

June 2022: Beam’s subsidiary Beam Clear Aligners a Sydney, Australia-based brand acquired anthonyspinkdentalsuite.com.au. The acquisition will boost the company’s mission to make dental care more accessible and affordable for all Australians.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key players operating in the Australia clear aligner market are:

Align Technology

Byte

SmilePath

EZSmile

Beam Australia

WonderSmile

SmileStyler

SmileDirectClub

