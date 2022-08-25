Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Industry Overview

The global zirconia based dental materials market size was valued at USD 186.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population and significant breakthroughs in zirconia-based dental manufacturing technology are currently being developed is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition, zirconia has been effectively used as a dental biomaterial in recent years because of its high mechanical and biocompatibility characteristics.

Dental materials such as endodontic posts, crowns, and implants are all made of zirconia. As a dental material, it has several advantages for patients, including the ability to be readily changed, recolored, biocompatible, durable, and many more. They also need less time, equipment, and lesser material to create, and the dentists can make it in-house.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on dental services, including canceled or postponed appointments, loss of employer-sponsored dental insurance coverage, reluctance to seek care, delayed dental care, reduced capacity upon reopening, and public aversion to visiting the dentist, all of which contributed to a significant drop in income. The market for zirconia in dentistry has seen a drop in income as dental offices across the country were closed in quarter 2 of 2020, either voluntarily or as a result of government directives to stay at home. The largest impact of the pandemic on dental practices is observed in Canada with a significant drop in revenue.

The resemblance of zirconia to real teeth is an important consideration when utilizing it as a dental material and when it comes to matching ceramic restorations to the natural appearance of teeth, optical properties of dental materials are crucial. Zirconia ceramics are selected for the fabrication of dental restorations; it has a color similar to teeth. Zirconia is a good choice for people who are allergic to metals or who wish to have metal-free restorations.

Zirconia is being used in an increasing number of implant components. Zirconia performs better and has more benefits than medical-grade stainless steel or titanium. Most dental materials have the potential to cause toxicity or allergic reactions. Many important elements, such as pumps, valves, and pipes, are constructed of zirconia because of its exceptional non-corrosive characteristics. As a result, zirconia dental crowns are the most biocompatible with our mouth.

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global zirconia based dental materials market based on product, application, and region:

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Zirconia Dental Disc

Zirconia Dental Block

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Dental crowns

Dental bridges

Dentures

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

