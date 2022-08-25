CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, workwear accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of little over 4% in the next 10 years. Workwear including both, clothing and footwear is now being considered as a way of showing professionalism at the workplace. The safety and ergonomics of the workers in the workplace is the prime factor for the adaptation of workwear accessories.

Key Segments

By Gender Female Male

By Size Small Medium Large

By Product Type Clothing Footwear

By Fabric Type Cotton Silk Wool Satin Others

By Application Healthcare Power Food & Beverage Chemical Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Online Direct to Customer Third Party Online

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



