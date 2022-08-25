Increasing Demand For Lithotripsy Devices Market To Push  Market Revenue Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Lithotripsy Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Lithotripsy Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The lithotripsy devices market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2031- trailing at a CAGR of over 5%. The market is largely driven by the increased prevalence of urolithiasis, an increase in the number of extracorporeal shock waves lithotripsy operations, technical developments, and rising awareness.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Lithotripsy Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Lithotripsy Devices

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Lithotripsy Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Lithotripsy Devices Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Lithotripsy Devices, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Lithotripsy Devices Market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices Laser Lithotripsy Devices Electrohydraulic Lithotripsy Devices Ultrasonic Lithotripsy Devices Mechanical Lithotripsy Devices

Application Lithotripsy Devices for Kidney Stones Lithotripsy Devices for Ureteral Stones Lithotripsy Devices for Pancreatic Stones Lithotripsy Devices for Bile Duct Stones

End User Lithotripsy Devices for Hospitals Lithotripsy Devices for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Lithotripsy Devices for Other End Users



Which is the Dominant End User of Lithotripsy Devices?

Hospitals account for bulk of the demand for lithotripsy devices. Increasing frequency of hospital visits to address kidney and gall bladder stones are spurring demand. A revenue share of over 50% is estimated for this segment.

However, specialised clinics are expected to expand the most throughout the predicted period. Fact.MR expects their growth to be valued at a CAGR of 5% through 2031.

Competitive Landscape

The lithotripsy device market has been shown to be competitive. EDAP TMS, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Accuron, and DirexGroup are among the main industry participants in lithotripsy devices.

Certain strategic efforts, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, are being implemented by the corporations to assist them enhance their market positions.

In addition, businesses are concentrating on expanding the applications of lithotripsy devices in order to improve their positions during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) likely to generate 2 out of 5 sales

Hospitals remain primary lithotripsy devices end users, generating 50% revenue

Specialized clinics sales to expand at approximately 5% CAGR until 2031

By application, treatment for kidney stones to remain dominant, yielding over 2/5th of the revenue

U.S to emerge as an opportunistic market, expanding at a CAGR of 5%

Around 3 out of 10 lithotripsy device sales are poised to occur in the U.K

Asia to emerge as a highly lucrative growth regions, with India, Japan and China at the forefront

