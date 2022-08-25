Rapid Increase In Use Adoption To Boost Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Revenue Growth : Fact.MR

According to a new study of Fact.MR, the gonorrhea therapeutics market will reach ~US$ 970 Mn in 2019, and estimated to register a 4% Y-o-Y over 2018. The gonorrhea therapeutics industry will remain influenced by increased attention on new developments in novel therapeutic compounds or antimicrobials for improving the success potential of future treatment.

There has been a significant rise in the prevalence of gonorrhea that is resistant to components of dual antibiotic therapy – ceftriaxone and azithromycin, which is the only recommended treatment for gonorrhea. In addition, resistance to several other antibiotics apart from dual antibiotic therapy resulted in ‘super gonorrhea’, which has become a buzzword in the gonorrhea therapeutics market. With a slew of promising new antibiotics on the horizon, alongside surveillance, education and preventative measures to stymie prevalence of super-resistant gonorrhea, prospects seem bullish for the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

“As gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted bacterium is increasingly learning to withstand the currently available antibiotics, the infection is making progress in its relentless march towards untreatable status. Growing partnerships between companies and organizations, to develop novel drugs that combat the drug-resistant gonorrhea, are highly likely to complement gains in the market,” says Fact.MR report.

Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Drug Type Macrolide Antibiotics (Azithromycin) Third-Generation Cephalosporin Cefixime Cefotaxime Ceftizoxime Ceftriaxone Cetriaxone Tetracycline Antibiotics (Doxycycline) Fluoroquinolones Antibiotics (Gemifloxacin) Aminoglycoside (Gentamicin) Aminocyclitol (Spectinomycin)

Route of Administration Oral Intra Muscular

Therapy Type Mono Therapy Dual Therapy

Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market – Research Methodology

An authentic methodology and holistic approach lay the base of the actionable information mentioned in the report on gonorrhea therapeutics market. The Fact.MR study provides detailed information about the growth forecast of gonorrhea therapeutics market, along with an organized breakdown of the factors shaping the dynamics of the market.

Thorough primary and secondary has been employed to accumulate and present valuable insights into the projection analysis of gonorrhea therapeutics market. The report on gonorrhea therapeutics market has also passed through several validation tunnels to ensure that that insights covered in the report are exclusive and one of its kind.

Key Factors Driving Growth in Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market

Increasing prevalence of gonorrhea, coupled with the rising public awareness about STDs (Sexually-Transmitted Diseases), and advances in relevant diagnostic methods, are the key growth determinants of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Rising incidence of gonorrhea has led to the advent of new diagnostic tests, such as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), which enable early screening to keep the infection from spreading to the upper genital tract.

Preference for NAATs over traditional cultures has grown significantly in recent years owing to their improved sensitivity and selectivity for Neisseria gonorrhoeae at rectal and oropharyngeal sites in men. Such increased availability and adoption of testing modalities is driving the demand for gonorrhea therapeutics.

Low cost of gonorrhea therapeutics continues to favor its market prospects, while stakeholders eye to capitalize on the pricing value of widely used STD drugs, such as Ceftriaxone.

Rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions are highly likely to create fresh growth avenues in the form of advanced and more effective drugs, thereby escalating the attractiveness of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

The study further opines that companies in gonorrhea therapeutics market are making bulk investments in building a robust pipeline, while focusing on drug approvals in different regions. However, the overall reluctance of gonorrhea drug manufacturing in line with long regulatory processes and complications associated with eventual antibiotic resistance of drugs could team up against the steady growth of gonorrhea therapeutics market.

