Back Table and Cart Covers Market To Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing To Rapid Increase In Demand : Fact.MR

Back tables and cart covers are used in different medical fields including hospitals and diagnostic centers. Patients are increasingly demanding minimal-invasive surgeries which turns out to be the primary driver of the global back table and cart cover market. Different factors like growth in awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections along with surgical site infections are responsible for the increase in adoption of back table and cart covers. These diseases are generating attractive opportunities for the players in the global market.

The latest Fact.MR report predicts the global back table and cart cover market to expand with a growth rate of 2.6% in the year 2020. Major stake holders are embracing technological advancements to create new materials with advanced properties like anti-fungal material.

Europe is a very prominent region in the global market owing to the awareness regarding hygiene amongst the general public along with the healthcare providers. European health care facilities are known to be very hygienic. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control conducted a study on the health care sector. The health care statistics mentioned in the report highlights the fact that the number of fatalities caused by infection is around 33000 of which 75% patients suffer from hospital-acquired infections. This high rate of fatalities is the result of insufficient implementation of measures to prevent infections in hospitals. Hospital and different surgical centers are taking steps to minimize the fatalities and are increasingly using back tables and cart covers. This increased consumptions propels the global market. Germany lead the back table and cart cover market in Europe on the backdrop of factors like high-quality of health care and favorable health care plans and services.

Back Table and Cart Covers Market – Assessment of Key Segments

With an aim to offer granular level insights into the back table and cart covers market, authors of the report have segmented the landscape on the basis of product, usage, end user, and region. This global research report also analysis the incremental opportunity available in the back table and cart covers market during the forecast period. Key segments of the back table and cart covers market include:

Product Back Table and Covers

Cart Covers Usage Reusable Covers

Disposable Covers End User Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

This detailed guide, based on the latest market movement, ensures that only precise information reaches stakeholders, so as to help them gain an upper hand over their competitors in the global back table and cart covers market. This exclusive guide offers crucial information about the current trends, future scope, and government regulations for the back table and cart covers market.

Developed economies like North America and Europe benefit from government initiatives that encourage advancements in healthcare infrastructures. Growth in the number of hospitals in the region can be assumed to be a strong example for this infrastructure development. Hospital significantly contribute in increasing the demand for back table and cart covers in the region as they are the primary facilities for different healthcare activities like consultation and surgeries.

Ambulatory surgical centers are the other significant end users that are predicted to drive the global market during eth forecast period. These centers are gaining prominence as they offer facilities like same-day discharge and minimal stay. Academic and research institutes also use back table and cart covers, and own about 18% of the global market share. R&D activities focused in improving the healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to increase the demand for back table and cart covers in the coming days.

Germany to Lead Growth of European Back Table and Cart Covers Market

Regarding hygiene, the healthcare infrastructure of Europe surpasses that offered by North American facilities, which is attributable to the high level of awareness among patients and healthcare providers equally.

In 2018, a study published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control served as an eye-opener for the healthcare industry.

According to statistics, around 33,000 people die from infections, among which, nearly 75% of people are detected with HAIs, owing to lack of proper infection prevention measures in hospitals and ASCs.

Increase in actions taken by hospitals and surgical centres in the region is rendering strength to the European back table and cart covers market.

In Europe, Germany will remain a key back table and cart covers market, on account of high-quality healthcare in tandem with centralized health insurance plans that influence patients to avail healthcare services.

The emergence of on-demand healthcare services is reducing wait times and mounting the number of surgeries, which implies strong future growth opportunities for players in the back table and cart covers market during the forecast period.

