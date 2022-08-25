Sales Forecasts of Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s report establishes the global market for salt content reduction ingredients market is expected to register a stupendous double-digit CAGR of 19.92% by garnering market value of US$ 8 Bn at the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding high salt intake has pushed manufacturers to replace salt with healthier alternatives.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the salt content reduction ingredients industry gained a market revenue of US$ 1.3 Bn, expanding at an impressive 11% CAGR. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the sales of salt content reduction ingredients due to the increase in demand for packaged foods.

Manufacturers of salt content reduction ingredients are eying product innovation, keeping in mind health concerns attributed to high consumption of sodium salts. Global salt reduction ingredients market is moderately fragmented, majorly dominated by few top players. Thus, companies have been focusing on providing innovative products that can preserve taste and reduce the salt content to a large extent in compliance with product cost reduction.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By type, glutamate sales likely to surge at a CAGR of 9% through 2031, yielding 66% revenue

Meat & poultry applications to gain 130 BPS by 2031

Salt content reduction ingredients industry expected to generate 1/3rd incremental opportunity across the U.S

Salt content reduction ingredients market expected to register a CAGR of 10% in Australia.

Global market for salt content reduction ingredients to surge 3x, generating US$ 6.7 Bn incremental opportunity through 2031

“Rising consumer awareness on salt content reduction in diet is propelling demand growth for salt content reduction ingredients. Processed foods with reduced salt content cost at least 5% more than normal products, thus making them affordable for consumers with high purchasing power” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments Covered

Type Yeast Extracts Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Glutamate Salt Content Reduction Ingredients (Monosodium/Potassium) High Nucleotide Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Mineral Salt Content Reduction Ingredients (KCl, K2SO4, CaCL2, etc.) Others (Peptides Based Compounds, etc.)

Application Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Dairy Products Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Bakery Products Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Fish Derivatives Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Meat and Poultry Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Beverages Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Sauces and Seasonings Salt Content Reduction Ingredients for Others (Snacks, etc.)



