Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Structure And Its Segmentation For Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Devices market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Global cardiopulmonary stress testing devices market is poised to expand positively at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) remains one of the leading causes of death across the world. The condition is responsible for 17.1 million deaths globally in 2015. Out of these, around three-quarters of the deaths occurred in low to middle-income countries.

Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, end-user and region.

Product

Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Systems

Stress ECG

Pulse Oximeters

Stress Blood Pressure Monitors

Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics/Cardiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Stakeholders to Innovate and Incorporate Advanced Technologies

Schiller AG is a pioneer in the global cardiopulmonary stress testing services market. The company has been continuously improving its product pipeline and technologies for patient assessment via stress tests.

The company manufactures the CARDIOVIT AT-200 EXCELLENCE ERGOSPIRO which can perform both pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and metabolic tests with diagnostic quality-12 or 16-leade exercise ECG conveniently and accurately in a single device.

Likewise, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., produces the Vmax and Vyntus CPX CPET devices. The latter device is equipped with a digital volume transducer (DVT) flow sensory technology which provides an accurate and reliable flow and volume measurement of cardiac functioning.

Key Takeaways of Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Services Market Study:

By product type, the cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) system shall capture more than half of the total cardiopulmonary stress testing services market. This is attributed to its distinct advantage of providing a reliable measurement of a patient’s functional capacity. This enables practitioners to accurately determine the prognosis of heart diseases.

Stress ECGs are anticipated to soar in popularity amid soaring infection rates of COVID-19 and given the increasing market penetration of key manufacturers such as Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare and Schiller AG. These companies manufacture devices such as the DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm, the CASE Exercise Testing System and the CARDIOVIT AT-180 High-performance 16-channel ECG system. The segment shall capture nearly 1/5th of the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market, expanding 1.3x during the forecast period.

By end-user, the diagnostic test centers segment shall expand rapidly, owing to increasing number of medical procedures at outpatient settings in highly populated countries. Moreover, affordability of treatment and availability of post-procedure consultation are other growth drivers. The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By region, North America shall account for the lion’s share in the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market, capturing one-third of the overall market. With North America currently being the epicenter of COVID-19 crisis, sales are further set to soar. Increasing hospitalization rates and rising efficiency in accurate diagnostics of cardiovascular diseases are anticipated to leverage the market.

Asia-Pacific shall emerge as the most lucrative region, attributable to deeper market penetration by key players and increased awareness about stress testing. A CAGR of 5.4% is predicted for the Asia-Pacific cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market. The anticipated market share is pegged at over one-fourth.

Key manufacturers are anticipated to witness an upsurge in their production capabilities, owing to favorable government regulations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the US FDA has provided clearance to utilize extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and cardiopulmonary devices in increased capacity. It is anticipated that using ECMO reduces chances of complications among heart patients.

“The global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market shows an upward trajectory. Rising prevalence of CVDs and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted manufacturers to introduce more efficient cardiopulmonary stress testing systems through consistent innovations in their product pipeline,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

