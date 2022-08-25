The global asphalt mixing plant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of value between 2020 and 2030. However, with the anticipated global economic slowdown due to the corona virus pandemic, the global asphalt mixing plant market shall stagnate until 2021 end. Post 2021, the market is set to regain traction, surpassing a valuation of US$ 2.4 billion.

The road construction industry is witnessing significant upsurge, owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. As a result, demand for adequate construction equipment is increasing, especially in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Governments of these countries are allocating massive budgets for road and highway infrastructure in order to support economic development.

For instance, in its annual budget for fiscal year 2020 – 21, the Government of India allocated US$ 22.3 billion for building new transport infrastructure and accelerating highway construction. It also announced plans to construct around 15,500 km of highways nationwide. Such huge investments in road infrastructure has encouraged large & medium scale rod construction companies to invest in construction equipment, which has boosted demand for road construction machineries such as asphalt mixing plant.

The report sheds light on the leading providers of Asphalt Mixing Plant along with their detailed profiles.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Asphalt Mixing Plant. As per the study, the demand for Asphalt Mixing Plant will grow through 2029.

Asphalt Mixing Plant historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Asphalt Mixing Plant consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Asphalt Mixing Plant Market Segmentations:

By Product : Stationary Portable

By Type : Drum Plant Batch Plant

By Capacity : Below 50 TPH 50-150 TPH 151-300 TPH Above 300 TPH

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Pacific MEA



