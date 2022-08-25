Injection Pen Market to surpass US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2030.

Amid rising demand for better accuracy in administering required medications to patients, the injection pen market is finding itself impressive growth opportunities. A new study by Fact MR projects the injection pen market to reach US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2030.

Rising prevalence of various chronic ailments has been enabling growth in the injection pen market. These pens allow accurate and more convenient delivery of medication using a vial or syringe. While every person with diabetes may not need insulin, those who do find injection pens simple to use and less intrusive. Injection pens are also often used to administer medications during growth hormone therapy. Growth hormone injection treatment is sometimes prescribed to children diagnosed with turner syndrome or with deficiency of growth hormones.

Injection Pen Market – Scope of Report:

Injection Pen Market Segmentations:

Type Reusable Disposable Indication Diabetes Growth Hormone Therapy Autoimmune Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



