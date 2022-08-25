Temperature and Pressure Switches is projected to reach a valuation amounting to around US$ 4 Bn by 2030

Notable developments in the manufacturing sector across the world have opened up new frontiers. Industrial production contributes a significant share towards a country’s economic development. To enhance their growth prospects, countries are concentrating on streamlining their manufacturing sectors by introducing novel advancements. A significant advancement in this respect is the introduction of temperature and pressure switches. Various end-use industries require these switches at different stages of manufacturing processes. Sectors such as automobiles, chemical manufacturing, HVAC, and iron and steel have all led to significant growth of the temperature and pressure switches market.

According to Fact.MR, the global temperature and pressure switches market is projected to reach a valuation amounting to around US$ 4 Bn by 2030, expanding at a steady CAGR during the 2020-2030 assessment period.

Temperature and Pressure Switches Market Segmentations:

Product Temperature Switches Liquid-filled Bimetallic Strip Pressure Switches Electromechanical Solid State Product Range Temperature Range (in o C) Below 50 50-70 70-120 120-150 150-250 250-500 More than 500 Pressure Switch Range Less than 10 Bar 10-50 Bar More than 50 Bar Price Range Less than US$ 50 US$ 50-100 US$ 100-200 More than US$ 200 Application Residential Commercial & Industrial HVAC Food & Beverages Marine Automotive Industrial Manufacturing Railways Aerospace & Defense Oil & Gas Others Distribution Channel Online e-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets Supermarkets Direct Sales Specialty Stores Others Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



