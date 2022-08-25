Phytoestrogen Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% through 2030

Usage of herbal alternatives is increasing due to the shift towards environment-friendly organic products. Market players are observed to utilise herbal plant extracts in the form of medications. For example, key players such as Herbo Nutra utilise alfalfa plant extract in pharmaceutical medications. These medication are used for the treatment of multiple diseases such as anxiety and depression, and to maintain nutritional health, besides others. Therapeutic properties of phytoestrogen and rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer are projected to drive the growth of the phytoestrogen market, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 3% through 2030.

Phytoestrogen Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Phytoestrogen market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Phytoestrogen market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Phytoestrogen supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Phytoestrogen Market Segmentations:

Type

Iso-flavone

Coumeston

Lignan

Others

Application

Nutritional Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

