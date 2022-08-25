Equine Diagnostic Services Market is projected to witness steady growth of approximately 5% through 2030

The global equine diagnostic services market was valued at around US$ 165 Mn in 2019, and is projected to witness steady growth of approximately 5% through 2030. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the short-term prospects of the industry is likely to be moderate. Concerns over transmission between veterinary professionals and clients is creating operational challenges for equine vet practices, and reducing cash flow for market players as non-urgent cases are postponed.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is also likely to generate growth opportunities in terms of telemedicine, and from growing awareness about equine coronavirus among horse owners, which are likely to contribute to the sector in the long term. Furthermore, higher interest in diagnostic standardization with ISO parameters and investments in technologies for MRI devices and full body scans are expected to aid the growth of the equine diagnostic services market for years to come.

Equine Diagnostic Services Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Equine Diagnostic Services market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Equine Diagnostic Services market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Equine Diagnostic Services supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Synthetic Cannabinoids. As per the study, the demand for Equine Diagnostic Services will grow through 2029. Equine Diagnostic Services historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Equine Diagnostic Services consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Equine Diagnostic Services Market Segmentations:

Service Type Genetic Testing Phenotype Testing Infectious Disease Testing Others Service Setting Hospitals & Clinics Lab Testing & Mobile Settings Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



