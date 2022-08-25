Oleic Acid Market be valued at over US$ 400 Mn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period

The global oleic acid market is poised to accrue moderate to substantial gains, expanding at a CAGR surpassing 3% to be valued at over US$ 400 Mn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period, concludes a recently published report by Fact.MR. Extensive uptake is expected in the cosmetics and personal care segment.

Historically, the landscape grew at nearly 3% CAGR, reaching US$ 290 Mn by the end of the 2016-2020 historical period. Oleic acid works as a substitute for dietary saturated fat, decreasing people’s risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). As a result, people with high cholesterol are turning to olive oil, and the oleic acid sector is expanding its olive oil production capacity.

Food applications are the most important revenue sources for oleic acid companies, with olive oil serving as the primary source. Manufacturers are focused on customers in the Mediterranean region, where olive oil is a popular source of monosaturated fatty acids. Additionally, South Koreas Han woo beef industry is also moving toward the usage of olive oil. Individuals suffering from CVDs prefer oleic acid due to its cholesterol-lowering effects.

Oleic Acid Market Segmentations:

Origin Plant-based Oleic Acid Animal- based Oleic Acid

Grade Food Grade Oleic Acid Pharmaceutical Grade Oleic Acid Technical Grade Oleic Acid

End Use Oleic Acid for Food & Beverages Oleic Acid for Textiles & Leather Oleic Acid for Cosmetics & Personal Care Oleic Acid for Pharmaceuticals Oleic Acid for Chemical Intermediates Oleic Acid for Automotive Oleic Acid for Paints & Coatings Oleic Acid for Other End Uses



