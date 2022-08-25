Indwelling Catheters Market by registering a positive CAGR of 7% through the forecast period 2021-2031

Fact.MR predicts the sales of indwelling catheters to exceed US$ 2 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 7% through the forecast period 2021-2031. Surging incidence of urinary incontinence caused due to various ailments and rising number of surgeries performed across the world have been aiding the expansion of the indwelling catheters market. With patients and their caretakers becoming more willing to spend on advanced healthcare, demand is expected to surge significantly over the coming years.

Historically, between 2016 to 2020, the sales of indwelling catheters surpassed US$ 1 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The onset of COVID-19 affected various industries, but an increasing inclination towards hygiene and health have spurred the demand for indwelling catheters. This, in turn, is affecting the sales of indwelling catheters positively.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, nearly 250,000 surgeries are conducted across the U.S every year for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, with nearly 2 million office visits. Likewise, its incidence across Europe amounts to 15 per 1000-man years, increasing further to 38 per 1000 amongst the age group of 75-79 years. Hence, patients are opting for various therapeutic approaches, a factor which will continue sustaining demand for indwelling catheters in forthcoming years.

Indwelling Catheters Market Segmentations:

Product 2-way Indwelling Catheters 3-way Indwelling Catheters 4-way Indwelling Catheters

Material Latex Indwelling Catheters Silicone Indwelling Catheters

Coating Type Hydrogel Coating Indwelling Catheters Silver Alloy Coating Indwelling Catheters Silicone-elastomer Indwelling Catheters Other Coating Type Indwelling Catheters

Application Indwelling Catheters for Short-term Usage Post-surgical Care Critical Care Indwelling Catheters for Long-term Usage Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

End User Indwelling Catheters for Hospitals Indwelling Catheters for Long-term Care Facilities Indwelling Catheters for Other End Users



