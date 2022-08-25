Resealable Films Market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.4 Bn by the year 2030

The global resealable films market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.8 Bn at the end of 2020, and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 7.4 Bn by the year 2030. Presently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the resealable films market is experiencing significant setbacks, as demand is directly linked to the growth of end-use industries. However, demand for resealable films is gaining from applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, and fresh produce packaging. These films provide better protection against microorganisms, and thus, fulfil consumer demand for fresh, healthy, and convenient food products.

Moreover, changing lifestyles in emerging economies have resulted in a shift in preference for on-the-go consumption, mainly due to time constraints. New advancements in resealable films have led to the introduction of improved retort pouch designs for convenience food products. This is resulting in ascending demand for resealable films. Furthermore, several characteristics such as convenience, ease of use, and efficacy are anticipated to drive sales in the resealable films market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Resealable Films Market Segmentations:

Material Polypropylene Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyamide PET APET RPET CPET Others Thickness 12 – 18 MU 18 – 23 MU 23 – 36 MU > 36 MU Layer Monolayer Multilayer 3 Layer 5 Layer 7 Layer Others Use Case Cups Trays Cans Bottles Jars Application Meat, Poultry Seafood Packaging Dairy Product Packaging Fresh Produce Packaging Bakery & Confectionery Packaging Beverage Packaging Pharmaceutical Packaging Personal Care and Cosmetic Packaging Others Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



