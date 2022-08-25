Driver Alert System Market registering a healthy CAGR of 14% in the forecast period 2021-2031

Fact.MR’s report states the global driver alert system market is expected to exceed US$ 101 Bn by registering a healthy CAGR of 14% in the forecast period 2021-2031. Manufacturers of cars are focusing on ensuring safety while driving. This, in turn, has increased the sales of driver alert systems.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the global driver alert system market exceeded market value of US$ 27 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period, expanding at a CAGR of 10%. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the driver alert system industry was significantly impacted, attributed to downturns in the global automotive industry.

Driver alert systems, being an integral part of ADAS, have emerged as a highly sought-after technology especially with rising focus on curbing the incidence of road accidents. Driver alert system is gaining traction not only in luxury vehicles segment, but also in small and medium sized vehicles categories. The increase in demand for passenger vehicles, coupled with the diverse applications of sensors, starting from disaster to road safety alerts, is creating prospects for growth in the market.

The report sheds light on the leading providers of Driver Alert System along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of Driver Alert Systems, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Driver Alert System Market Segmentations:

Component Driver Alert Sensors Driver Alert Cameras Other Driver Alert Systems

Alert Driver Alert Systems for Steering and Seat Vibration Driver Alert Systems for Sound Alerts Driver Alert Systems for Other Alerts

Type Fatigue Driver Alert Systems Drowsiness Driver Alert Systems Drunk Driving Driver Alert Systems Driver Alert Systems for Others

Vehicle Driver Alert Systems for Passenger Vehicles Driver Alert Systems for Commercial Vehicles LCV HCV Buses & Coaches

Supplier Driver Alert Systems Sales via OEMs Driver Alert Systems Sales via Aftermarket

Propulsion Gasoline propelled Driver Alert Systems Diesel propelled Driver Alert Systems Hybrid propelled Driver Alert Systems Electric propelled Driver Alert Systems



