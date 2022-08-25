Concrete floor coatings, which are mechanical and chemical stress-resistant layers on concrete floors, have high requirement in building, construction, and renovation industries. With these key end-use industries growing rapidly, demand for epoxy-based and other concrete floor coatings is spiraling upward.

According to data revealed by the Government of the United Kingdom in its report titled “Industrial Strategy: Government and Industry in Partnership”, the global building & construction industry is highly progressive and expected to grow by over 70% by 2025 compared to the year 2013.

According to Fact.MR analysis, the global concrete floor coatings market is predicted to expand at close to 6% CAGR through 2031.

Concrete Floor Coatings demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Concrete Floor Coatings. As per the study, the demand for Concrete Floor Coatings will grow through 2029.

Concrete Floor Coatings historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Concrete Floor Coatings consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segmentations:

By Application : Indoor Outdoor

By Product : Epoxy-based Polyaspartic Other Products

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



