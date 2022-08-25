Vacuum Loaders Market Is Expected To Rise To Nearly 25% At A CAGR Of Around 6%. During Forecast Period 2030

As plastics are finding usefulness in numerous industries such as construction, infrastructural development, electrical and electronics, and transport, plastic-based products are thriving around the world. With the growth of this industry, the number of companies manufacturing vacuum loaders is also rising. Speciality plastics, which are gaining traction, will also require vacuum loaders in their manufacturing processes.

The spread of COVID-19 brought with it a drop in demand vacuum loaders. The pandemic led to a drop of over US$ 5.7 Mn when compared to the previous projection for the year 2020. However, the growth trajectory will normalize over 2021-22. On the whole, the global vacuum loaders market is valued at around US$ 118 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 200 million by 2030-end.

Vacuum Loaders Market – Report Scope

A recent study by Fact.MR on the vacuum loaders market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of vacuum loaders.

The study also provides the dynamics that are expected to influence the future status of the market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the vacuum loaders market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Product Differentiation through R&D Aiding Market Expansion

Key players in the market are Motan Colortronic Limited, Piab Ab, Coperion GmbH, Jenco and KOCH-TECHNIK, Conair Group, NOVATEC, Inc., Cyclonaire, and Pahwa Group. Some of the recent developments in this space include:

In 2020, Motan Colortronic launched SPECTROPLUS, a dosing system for all extrusion and compounding tasks, regardless of the material feed, which can be regrind, granules, powder, or liquid. Summit Systems provides a pre-cooler as an accessory for high-temperature materials with its three phase hopper loaders. It offers a huge throughput of over 6000 lb/hr.



Conair Group developed the Access AL Series Loader, which is a self-contained vacuum loader, and offers faster, easier, and safer operations due to its tilted design.

Key Segments Covered in Study By Material Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel By Throughput (lb/hr) Up to 150 lb/hr

(150 – 500) lb/hr

(500 – 750) lb/hr

Over 750 lb/hr By Loading Single Material Loading

Ratio Loading By Loader Motor Type Brushless

Brush Type By Phase Single Phase

Three Phase By Material Transferred Powdered

Granulated By End Use Plastic Processing

Pharmaceutical

Food Processing By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Vacuum Loaders System: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Braces and Support System. As per the study, the demand for Vacuum Loaders will grow through 2029.

