Fact.MR’s recent report on the global flexitanks market anticipates a largely positive outlook through 2031, majorly underpinned by rapid uptake of flexible packaging solutions across the food industry. Growth is anticipated to remain gradual yet stable, as certain end-use industries such as chemical manufacturing have experienced contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, flexible packaging comprises nearly a fifth of the global packaging market. Food packaging comprises nearly half of total flexible packaging demand. Consequently, an incline has been witnessed with regard to the manufacturing of food-grade flexitanks in recent years. With North America poised to emerge as the primary flexible plastic food packaging hub, valued at approximately US$ 28 billion and expanding at just over 2%, prominent flexitank manufacturers are directing all their investments here.

Players such as Hillebrand, Techno Group, and Bulk Liquid Transport (BLT) already have a highly robust presence, with BLT emerging as the largest manufacturer. Incorporating raw materials supplied by long-term partners such as Dow Chemical and Exxon Mobil, the company manufactures flexitanks comprising an outer polypropylene layer made from high-tech aramid fiber, with high-strength weft reinforcement every 10 cm. These are suitable for transporting edible oils, concentrated fruit juices, food additives, and sorbitol, among other products.

In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on the leading providers of Flexitanks along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of flexitanks, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Flexitanks Market Segmentations:

Product Type Single Trip Multi Trip

Application Food Wines & Spirits Oils Chemicals Industrial Products Pharmaceutical Goods

Region North America Europe APAC Central & South America Middle East & Africa



